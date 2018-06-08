Leighton Buzzard Library is on schedule for full re-opening on Tuesday

Leighton Buzzard Library is due to be fully operational from Tuesday (June 12), following months of disruption due to two flooding incidents in December.

The flooding, caused by leaks in recently installed pipework, left the ground floor closed completely and a reduced service available only on the first floor.

The extensive damage accounted for more than £21,000 worth of books and up to £17,000 of furniture.

The length of time the ground floor has been closed off was necessary to allow the concrete floor to dry out completely.

The final stages have been to make good the floor, level it and lay new carpet tiles before returning furniture and brand-new stock to the first floor, while also reorganising and tidying the first floor. The library is closed today (Friday, June 8) and tomorrow (Saturday, June 9) to prepare for Tuesday’s relaunch.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “It has been a frustrating period. I thank all residents and library users for their patience over this issue.”