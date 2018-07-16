Leighton Middle School celebrates SATs outcome – and it’s impressive results for Central Beds as a whole too

Pupils attending Central Bedfordshire schools have achieved an increase above the national average in their provisional standard attainment test (SATs) results for reading, writing and mathematics, among pupils aged 7-11.

And one school that is certainly celebrating is Leighton Middle School where cheers and whoops of joy are said to have filled classrooms following their “amazing” SATS results.

Headteacher, Claire Vallance, said: “I am so proud of our children and staff. Dedication, hard work and team spirit are the key to our success. Our children and staff are truly exceptional and we are all part of ‘Team LMS’.”

Not only has the school improved upon last year’s exceptional results, but has once again far surpassed national outcomes. Reading, writing, Mathematics and grammar results all outstripped national outcomes with regards to both expected and higher standards.

The school is especially delighted with the combined results at expected and higher standards which were 79% and 20% respectively compared to 64% and 5% nationally.

The results are the climax to a successful year for the school: one where both Ofsted and independent reviewers recognised the positive impact that a middle school environment has on children’s learning.

Ofsted commented on the impact of specialist teachers, environments and resources and praised the way the curriculum was aligned to prepare pupils for their future learning.

Whilst independent reviewers praised the quality, creativity and expertise of teaching and were stunned by the opportunities that middle school life created for all pupils.

Mrs Vallance reflected: “We build upon the strong foundations that lower schools provide and prepare our children well for their future learning – it’s truly satisfying to work together with our children and parents to provide the very best of educational experiences for all.”

Overall, the Key stage 2 results for Central Beds show that the percentage of children in the area achieving the expected standard in this key performance indicator has risen four per cent from 58 per cent to 62 per cent – one per cent above the national average increase from last year.

Central Bedfordshire has also seen key stage 2 increases of four per cent (up to 78 per cent) in the writing teacher assessment and two per cent (up to 74 per cent) in children achieving the expected standard in the reading test.

In key stage 1 (ages 5-7), the percentage of children working at the ‘expected standard or greater depth’ in Central Bedfordshire increased by 3 per cent to 73 per cent, while in mathematics this rose by two per cent to 79 per cent.

In the early years foundation stage (five-year-olds), Central Bedfordshire has seen a one per cent increase in achieving a ‘good level of development’ for children, while in phonics (age 6) there has also been a one per cent rise in children working at the ‘year 1 required standard’.

Cllr Steve Dixon said: “We are delighted that our Year 6 pupils have recorded above national average results for reading, writing and mathematics. This is a pleasing rate of progress for our schools, albeit provisional. We still have work to do to get where we would like to be but any increase in our children achieving better results for the core subjects of reading, writing and mathematics is a welcome one and it sets a positive tone for future improvements.”