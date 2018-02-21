Lower school in Linslade wants to extend age range

Pre-school provision at Southcott Lower School, opened after a privately-run nursery on its site had its registration withdrawn by Ofsted, could be there for the long term.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive has approved a consultation into Southcott changing its age range from 4-9 years to 2-9 years provision.

Southcott has been running a pre-school since April 2016 when Bluebell Pre-School, which operated out of a separate building on the Southcott site, had to temporarily close.

Bluebell had their registration reinstated by Ofsted the following term and both early years provisions have continued to operate on the lower school’s site.

Residents are now being asked to have their say on Southcott extending its age range permanently.

The consultation began on Thursday (February 8) and will run until Thursday, March 15.

If the change of age range is agreed following the consultation then up to 20 pre-school places per session will be offered.

If responses to the consultation are favourable then the final decision will be made by Executive Member for Families, Education and Children Cllr Steven Dixon; if not then it will be by all members of the council’s Executive.

Cllr Dixon said: “I would encourage anyone affected by this proposed change of age range to have their say. Your views are very important, and we listen carefully to what residents are saying before making a final decision.”

For more details and to have your say, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

Paper copies of the consultation will also be available from the school.