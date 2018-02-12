Schools in Leighton Buzzard area are mostly ‘average’ or ‘below average’ reveal Government stats

Latest performance statistics have ranked secondary and 16-18 performance in the Leighton Buzzard area as “average”.

And much of the primary school level achievement in the town has been judged by the Governement figures as having a “below average” ranking.

All three local upper schools are deemed average, however Cedars Upper headteacher Steve Palmer has warned that statistics can’t show the full picture.

Mr Palmer said: “Statistics contained in the performance tables only show some of what a school is about and whilst it is pleasing to do well, there is so much more to a school than data.

“When my wife and I chose the school for my children nothing was more important than a visit during the normal working day, with no ‘show’ lessons being put on, so that we got a real sense of the ethos of the school.”

He added: “I do welcome the focus upon progress since it means that all students are equally important, rather than those at one particular grade boundary, and it allows schools to demonstrate how well they work with their students over a period of years. However human beings don’t all progress at the same rate, in any aspect of life, and this must be remembered when judging a school.”

If a school is not listed below there is no data available/applicable.

Primary performance

> Brooklands Middle School, 47% meet expected standard (reading and maths tests, writing assessment), progress score Reading, Below average -2.9 , progress score writing, Well below average -3.0; progress score Maths, Below average -3.1.

> Gilbert Inglefield Academy, 55% meet expected standard (reading and maths tests, writing assessment), progress score Reading, Below average -2.6, progress score writing, Below average -1.4 ; progress score Maths, Below average -1.9.

> Linslade Academy Trust, 57% meet expected standard (reading and maths tests, writing assessment), progress score Reading, Below average -1.8, progress score writing, Below average -1.5; progress score Maths, Below average -3.0.

> Leighton Middle School 75% meet expected standard (reading and maths tests, writing assessment), progress score Reading, Average 1.1 , progress score writing, Average 1.1; progress score Maths, Average -0.4.

> Eaton Bray Academy, 63% meet expected standard (reading and maths tests, writing assessment); progress score Reading, Average 2.5, progress score writing, Average -2.0; progress score Maths, Average 0.3.

Secondary performance

> Cedars Upper School: Progress 8 score, Average -0.01; Attainment 8 score, 47; Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs, 46%; Achieving EBacc at grade 5/C or above, 16%.

> Vandyke Upper School: Progress 8 score, Average -0.07; Attainment 8 score, 44.1; Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs, 34%; Achieving EBacc at grade 5/C or above, 21%.

> Cottesloe School: Progress 8 score, Average -0.16; Attainment 8 score, 43; Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs, 35%; Achieving EBacc at grade 5/C or above, 8%.

16-18 performance:

> Cedars Upper School: Progress score, Average -0.01; Average result, C grade 30.15pts; Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects, 14.2%; Grade and points for a student’s best 3 A levels, C+ grade 32.92pts.

> Vandyke Upper School: Progress score, Average 0.07; Average result, C grade 29.55pts; Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects, 5.2%; Grade and points for a student’s best 3 A levels, C+ grade 33.51pts.

> Cottesloe School: Progress score, Average 0.07; Average result, C grade 31.32pts; Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects, 9.3%; Grade and points for a student’s best 3 A levels, C+ grade 34.57pts.