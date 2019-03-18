See Britain’s Got Talent star Hoop Guy teaching skills to Heath and Reach pupils

Britain’s Got Talent Star ‘Hoop Guy’ came to Heath and Reach to teach St Leonard’s VA Lower School to hoop!

Hazel Markland, mum of pupil Riley, nominated St Leonard’s in ‘Hoop Guy’ John Parnell’s Hooping4Schools competition and the lucky pupils won a morning session.

The morning started with a brilliant demo for the whole school on hooping by the Britain’s Got Talent star. He explained all about the skill to hula hoop and how the size of the hoop makes a difference – who knew bigger hoops were easier to hoop with! He then wowed the pupils with his hooping talents to his catchy song.

Year one then had the opportunity to do a session of hoop games which also taught skills in strategy using listening and thinking.

Next up Year 3 were split into two groups to learn how to hoop. Within 45 minutes John had each group not only hula hooping but learning tricks, from the basics of hooping to jumping and turning at the same time.

