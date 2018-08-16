Students delighted with A-level results at Cottesloe School in Wing

Year 13 students at The Cottesloe School in Wing are celebrating a tremendous set of A-level results this year.

The results reflect a sustained improvement, with 41% of all exam taken, passed at grades A*-B and 76% at A*-C.

Cottesloe School head teacher Andy McBurnie

Andy McBurnie, headteacher, said: “It was wonderful to see the students receive the grades they worked so hard to achieve. The sixth form at the school goes from strength to strength, due to the efforts of the Head of Sixth Form, Mr Youngs, the teaching staff and the commitment of the students.”

Achievements of note were:

Christina Calver A* A* A.

Olivia Howe A* A A. Going to study Psychology at Loughborough.

Troy Blake A A B. Going to study History at University College, London.

Letizia Dell’Aquila A* B B. Going to study Public Relations at Bournemouth University.

Sophie Webber A A B. Going to study English and History at Plymouth University.