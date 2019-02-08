Support for £18m expansion of two Leighton Buzzard schools

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive has approved school expansions for Gilbert Inglefield Academy and Vandyke Upper School.

Subject to approval by the Department for Education and successful planning applications, it will mean that the two Leighton Buzzard schools will expand by 60 places in each year group by September 2020.

This follows consultations carried out by the schools’ governing bodies, that both achieved high levels of support, as did a report for the council’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee last month.

Funding for the two schools will total £18.2million and comes from section 106 contributions and the Department for Education Growth Fund.

Cllr Steve Dixon, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “The amount of new homes planned for and currently being built in Leighton Buzzard shows just what a popular place the area is to live with families. That is why we are acting now to ensure that there are sufficient places in the areas of most demand to allow children to attend schools on their doorstep.

“We’re are also delighted to be bringing forward this investment in schools, which will total £18.2million but come at no cost to the Council.”

> Saturday’s Leighton Buzzard market was cancelled due bad weather.

A spokesman said on Friday: “It is with regret that the council has had to make the decision to cancel the Saturday Charter Market.

“With gusts over 40+ mph forecast, everyone’s safety is paramount.

“We hope to see you again on Tuesday 12th February.”