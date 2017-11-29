When do the Christmas school holidays start in the Leighton Buzzard area?

The Christmas school holidays in LBO land will soon be upon us and here is a reminder of important diary dates for your children, which every parent needs to jot down.

Central Beds Council’s autumn term officially ends with the last lessons on Tuesday, 19 December.

The spring term then starts on Wednesday, 3 January.

Over the border in Bucks, the schools also break up on Tuesday, December 19, but pupils go back a day later than Central Beds, on Thursday, January 4.

Please also check your child’s own school website in case of teaching training days straddling the holidays.