Prevent wildfires. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued an urgent warning to prevent grass and field fires.

The advice comes after several days of warm and dry weather, which has made the ground extremely dry.

This means that grassland and parks will burn quickly when exposed to "even the smallest of sparks".

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We have recently been called to a number of grass and field fires and would urge you to follow these tips to prevent them:

> Don’t drop cigarettes or anything burning on the ground

> Don’t drop cigarettes out of car windows, they may land on dry grass by the roadside

> Never leave fire pits, bonfires or BBQs unattended

> Never position fire pits, bonfires or BBQs near anything that may catch fire and have a bucket of water or sand nearby

> Do not BBQ on balconies, the wind may carry smouldering ash to nearby grassland."