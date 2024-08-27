Car set on fire in Eaton Bray field in Bank Holiday arson attack
A car was deliberately set ablaze in a field in Eaton Bray during the Bank Holiday weekend.
Firefighters were called to a car on fire in a field of standing crop on Totternhoe Road on Sunday, August 25, at 8.27pm.
Dunstable, Toddington and Sandy crews used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.
