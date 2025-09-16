Picture of missing teen from Leighton Buzzard shared by police
Details of a missing teenage girl have been released by police as they try to trace her.
Laila, 17, was last seen at her home in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday (September 13).
She also has links to Dunstable and Houghton Regis, as well as the Harlesden area of London.
She is described as having shoulder-length blonde balayage hair, and was last seen wearing brown leggings, a brown gym jacket with a black fluffy jacket over the top, and black and white Nike Air Force trainers.