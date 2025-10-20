Police share picture of missing Leighton Buzzard girl with links to Luton

Bethannie. Picture: Beds Police

An image of a teenager missing from her home in Leighton Buzzard has been shared as police try to trace her.

Bethannie, 16, was last seen at her home on Saturday (October 18).

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, with mousey brown hair, and was last seen wearing a light brown full-length coat with a belt around the waist and dark brown UGG boots.

She also has links to Luton.

The force said: “Anyone who has seen her or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 401 of 18 October.”