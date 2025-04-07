Rubbish deliberately set alight in Leighton Buzzard's Doggett Street
Firefighters were called to Leighton Buzzard's Doggett Street to douse a pile of burning rubbish.
A crew from Duncombe Drive was called at 2.21pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 1) and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The rubbish had been deliberately set alight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.