Emergency road closure in Ivinghoe due to burst water main

An emergency road closure is in place in Ivinghoe due to a burst water main.

The High Street (on the B489) is currently closed and Pitstone Parish Council is advising residents to travel via the B488 and Vicarage Road if they wish to journey between the two villages.

A screenshot of the incident details on the Anglian Water website.

The road closure was announced late this afternoon on Twitter by Pitstone Parish Council.

It said: “Emergency Road Closure. Ivinghoe High Street. Due to water leak repairs. Could be closed for a week. Water will probably be turned off later today until repaired maybe just overnight.

“Will affect most of Ivinghoe and probably Pitstone.”

The Anglian Water website is also documenting the incident and currently says repairs are estimated to be completed tomorrow (February 8).

A water tanker is on standby and Anglian Water says there is currently no interruption to customer’s water supply.

In a post that was published at 4pm today its website says: “We are due to attend this location to investigate and repair an issue that has been reported to us.

“When problems with our network are reported we aim to come out and inspect them as soon as possible, within three working days, and then schedule any required repair work based on the nature and severity of the issue that we find.

“If you feel that the problem in this area has got worse, or have noticed that you have since been experiencing either lower water pressure than normal or no water at all, please contact us, otherwise we will complete this repair as soon as possible.

“Should you experience a loss of water supply, or low pressure, when the water comes back it may look a bit cloudy or discoloured; just run your tap for a couple of minutes and it should clear.”

Anglian Water also repaired a burst water main in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (February 6). They are currently resurfacing an area of the road where the burst was located.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a leak on the High Street in Ivinghoe, which we anticipate to be completed by tomorrow morning. A water tanker is on standby, but there is currently no interruption to customer’s water supply.

“In order to allow our team to work as quickly and as safely as possible on what is a busy road in the area, a lane closure and traffic lights will be in place on the High Street whilst the repair is completed.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we complete these important repairs.”

To contact Anglian Water, call: 03457 145 145.