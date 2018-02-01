Encore for Citizen’s Advice concert brings ‘Magic of the Musicals’ to Leighton Buzzard

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade is set to stage its second annual fundraising concert, ‘The Magic of Musicals’, at All Saints Church on Saturday, February 24.

Following a highly successful concert last year, the bureau is once again assembling an all-star cast of local musicians for a musical extravaganza.

This year’s theme focuses on musicals with showstoppers from West End classics such as the Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Shrek and more. Performing on the night will be the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra and Grand Union Community Choir. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses, and Andrew Selous MP has donated a star prize of tea at the House of Commons, which concert-goers can bid for in a silent auction.

All money raised will go to support Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, a local charity that supports thousands of local people each year with issues ranging from household debt to housing and benefits problems.

Chief Officer for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, Tabitha Park said: “As a local charity, Citizens Advice relies on the kind generosity of funding bodies, local businesses and individuals to offer our much-needed service. We are a lifeline to many who are in desperate need of help to turn-round whatever situation they find themselves in whether that be issues with debt, housing or employment.

“We are all so grateful for the kindness shown by the musicians and singers who are volunteering their time to perform and the local businesses who have donated so many amazing prizes for the night.

“If you love a good musical number or just want to support a local charity that helps local people, it promises to be a fantastic night, so please do come and join us.”

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-magic-of-musicals-tickets-41924413048 and from: Room No.9, Selections Pet & Garden Stores, The Spire Coffee Shop at All Saints Church and Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade.

For further information on Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, including opening times: www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk