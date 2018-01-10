Tradesman fined after unknown contractor dumps waste in Heath & Reach

A tradesman whose waste ended up being dumped in Heath and Reach has been fined £780, after being taken to court by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Jack Peek, from Weymouth, attended Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the fly-tipping offence.

The fly-tipped waste in Bryants Lane

Peek was convicted after a local resident reported an unlawful deposit of waste that contained a bath, a shower unit, sink tiles, carpet and a wooden pallet on Bryants Lane, Heath and Reach. The resident took photographs of the waste which showed the name Jack Peek and an account number.

After checks were completed, Peek was written to and was asked to attended a PACE interview. In the interview, he confirmed that he had carried out the work with the help of different tradesmen and that he arranged the final removal of waste.

Peek stated that his usual waste remover was not available, so he organised a local person to remove the waste.

He said that he had no contact details for the person, and did not have any waste transfer notes for the waste removal. He stated he did not have a waste carriers’ licence, and he realised that it was his responsibility that the waste had ended up fly-tipped.

Peek apologised to the court for what happened, and stated that he usually uses a different contractor. In this particular case Peek’s usual contractor was not available.

Due to delays to the renovation works, Peek felt he was under pressure to finish the job and clear the waste quickly. This led to using an unknown contractor. Peek said he was unaware he had to check for a licence or complete waste transfer notes.

The magistrates took into account the facts, early guilty plea and Peek’s very limited means. Peek was fined £250, ordered to pay costs of £500, and a victim’s surcharge of £130, totalling £780.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We work hard to create a clean and welcoming environment for all those who live and work in Central Bedfordshire.

“The public needs to be aware that waste and rubbish must be disposed of legally: if you pay someone to take your rubbish away, you must use properly registered waste carriers. Otherwise you will be prosecuted for your illegally fly-tipped waste.”

Residents can help reduce this crime by reporting any incidents of fly-tipping to the council’s customer services team on 0300 300 8302 or by email at customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.