Watch out for giant reptile in Rushmere Park!

The popular Sculpture Trail at Rushmere Country Park is being extended – and visitors should watch out for the impressive giant lizard that’s been set loose by wood sculptor Ian Freemantle!

The extension of the trail has been made possible thanks to funding gained via the Tesco Bags of Help scheme and also from the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership.

The existing trail features the Giant’s Chair, spider and fairy doors and the Greensand Trust will be officially launching the trail extension in the Spring when it is complete.

Spokesman Carolyn Londer-Ward said: “Lizards are a species commonly found on heath land, a threatened habitat occurring along the Greensand Ridge which The Greensand Trust is helping to re-establish and protect such as here in the Oak Wood area of Rushmere Country Park where the trail extension will be located. We have many lizards in the park – they can be seen basking in the sunshine mostly on wooden fences when the sun is out!”