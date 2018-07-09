Euston Station to close for three weekends from next month

Euston railway station is to close for three consecutive weekends in August and September.

The closure will total seven days, on August 18-19, the bank holiday weekend, and September 1-2, to allow Network Rail to replace North Wembley junction.

Martin Frobisher, managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it.

“We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises impact on customers.

“It’s vital the track at north Wembley is replaced to continue to safely meet the huge demand of passenger and freight rail services on the West Coast main line. This work will result in better, more reliable journeys in future.”

Travellers are advised to travel on other days, or to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoast