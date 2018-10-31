Even ‘Guy’ gets the bus to Leighton Buzzard’s big fireworks event!

The ever-popular Rotary Club annual fireworks display at Brooklands School attracts Leightonians in their thousands.

Hopefully most people walk as there is limited parking at the school (car parking £5), but for those who live a distance away, Leighton Buzzard company Marshalls is putting on a free bus service.

The bus will be running on Saturday, November 3, with gates opening at 5.30pm for a lighting up at 6.45pm, and ahead of the main display there will be refreshments and rides to enjoy.

Buses will call at special stops at Sandhills (near the shop), Theedway traffic lights, The Hare pub Chelsea Green, Lomond Drive and also near the junction of Stoke Road.

Tickets for both the fireworks event and the free bus are on sale at Wilkinson Estate Agents on Market Square.

Other ticket outlets (but not the free bus) are at Inwards Motors on Grovebury Road, Adrienne’s Florist at Ropa Court (opposite Waitrose car park), on the gate, or online at eventbrite.co.uk.

Tickets are £6 for adults and children £4 (5 to 15 years – younger than that they are free ), meaning a typical family of four can get in to the event for just £20 and see several thousand pounds worth of fireworks take to the skies. The profits will go to Keech Hospice.

The ‘Guy’ made by the Early Bird Club at Southcott School was eager to get to the show on time and is pictured being helped on board the free bus by members of The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade and Dean Marshall.

There is still time for schools to make a ‘Guy’ to enter Rotary’s competition with £100 for the best entry and £10 towards making him. Details from Dave Edwards on 07900 950 500.