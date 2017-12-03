Event spices up Freya’s fundraising

A Leighton Buzzard girl who is hoping to take part in an International Service project in West Africa next month has hosted a successful fundraising event.

Freya Strangways held a quiz and curry night at the Jalori in Woburn Sands on November 21 to raise money for the charity.

International Service is a human rights charity that promotes the rights of minority groups such as women, children, those with disabilities and those living with HIV/AIDS.

Freya said: “I will be volunteering for them in Burkina Faso in West Africa from January for three months, living with a host family and working with members of the community and Burkinabe volunteers.

“In order to go to Burkina Faso, I need to raise £1,500.

“The money raised at the event will go towards my fundraising total for the charity, however, please be assured that no money goes towards the cost of my time spent volunteering, and instead goes towards the work done by the charity, for example, by providing materials required to help set up businesses.

“My fundraising night was a huge success, raising over £500 for the charity.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to The Jalori for hosting the event, and the people who donated raffle prizes; Sculptors, Ann McGuigans Hair and Beauty, Beauty by Ciara, Pizza Express Leighton Buzzard, Daytona Go-Karting Milton Keynes and Feet Therapy.

“If anyone would like to donate they can go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freyastrangways.”