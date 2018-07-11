Expect a magical time in the sunshine at Leighton Buzzard Carnival

There will be a carnival atmosphere in Leighton Buzzard as one of the main highlights on the town’s events calendar returns.

Leighton Buzzard Carnival takes place on Saturday, July 14 and it’s sure to be a magical time for families.

Carnival Court 2018 (left to right in photo) Princess Maiya, Senior Princess Nicole and Princess Alannah. PNL-180418-120907001

That’s because this year’s theme is Myths, Magic and Legends, so look forward to seeing some creative ideas in the procession.

The parade is starting from Mentmore Road at 11.30am – half an hour earlier than previous years – passing through Wing Road, Leighton Road, West Street, Leston Road, Hockliffe Street, Hockliffe Road, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands Avenue, Stanbridge Road, Lake Street, and Grove Road, before arriving at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground at approximately 1.15pm.

Don’t forget to wave to all the participants, including 2018’s Carnival Court of Princess Maiya Holmes, Senior Princess Nicole Janes and Princess Alannah Moffatt.

Carnival spokesman Mark Freeeman said: “The theme of Myths, Magic and Legends should produce a varied and exiting procession which will be similar in size to last year.

“We have a full programme of entertainment in the park with the arena and bandstand being sponsored this year by Rutherford Fields.

“They are also sponsoring The Shires RBL Youth Band who will lead the procession again.

“Please cheer the procession on as it passes through the town, and be generous when the collecting tins pass by. Over 30 groups and organisations benefitted from carnival funding last year, and we would like to match the £6,000 they shared when we share this year’s profits.”

This year the procession entries will be in four sections. Schools, Open and Walking will each be competing for S&J Pierce Transport Shields, and the new section for Children’s Organisations will compete for the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade Shield.

The Peter Lymbery Memorial Shield will be awarded to the procession entry with most points overall and the Doreen Rolls Memorial Shield will be awarded to the entry with most points for enthusiasm.

Every entry will receive a certificate and there are rosettes for first, second and third in each section.

Children’s ID wristbands will be available from the Control Point in the park.

Mr Freeman said: “If a child is wearing one of these with a parent’s mobile phone number written on it, and becomes lost it is easier to reunite child and parent. Also at the Control Point will be a children’s lucky dip and committee members will be taking suggestions for the 2019 theme.”

He added: “With the weather that we have been experiencing recently predicted to continue, carnival should have a sunny day for everyone to enjoy – but hats and sun cream will be very much the order of the day.

“It will also be important to drink plenty and there will be a tea tent and a beer tent available all day.”

> See our website article for a full timetable of the carnival events.