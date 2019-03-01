Family warning after waking to find two cars stolen from driveway in Leighton-Linslade

A Leighton-Linslade family want to send a warning to others after their house was broken into and their two cars were stolen last night.

Annie Prime, 44, and her partner Darren Elliott, 47, of Rock Lane, had their Volkswagen Eos and Volkswagen Golf taken from their driveway.

The stolen Eos.

The family suspects that the offender/s broke in via the front door using a screwdriver in the lock, before taking the house and car keys which were hanging up close by on a rack.

Annie said: “We went to bed at about 11pm. A neighbour heard car doors opening and closing at about half past one this morning.

“My son noticed when he was going out to school. He came in and said ‘Where are the cars?’

“Now we can’t leave this house, because we don’t have cars or house keys.

“A scene of crime officer has come out to check the lock and look for finger prints, and we’re now waiting for a lock smith.”

Annie added: “This is a really nice part of Leighton-Linslade and we didn’t expect it. I want to warn other people not to leave their keys hanging up near their front doors. It’s so easy for them to be stolen.”

The number plate of the Eos is MV59 OZB. The number plate of the Golf is BJ16 EWD.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We have received a report of an incident in Rock Lane, Leighton Buzzard where two vehicles were stolen after keys were taken from the house.

“This has occurred overnight between 11pm yesterday (Thursday) and 8am this morning (Friday).

“The vehicles have not been recovered.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 quoting reference 40/12133/19.”