Famous travellers confirm attendance at Leighton Buzzard’s 30th anniversary May Fayre

Around The World travellers will be stopping off in Leighton Buzzard as part of the town’s 30th anniversary May Fayre celebrations.

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has confirmed that to help celebrate the landmark year, the distinguished traveller Phileas Fogg and his sidekick, the indomitably Passepartout, will be be making a pit stop at this year’s event.

Phileas Fogg & Passepartout

Phileas will be interacting with the crowd for large parts of the day and sharing his wonderful travel stories.

However that’s not the only attraction at this year’s event and Rotary say that over the coming weeks more entertainment will be announced that will make this anniversary a really special one.

In the meantime if you, or an organisation you are associated with, would like a stall in the High Street or the park contact Rotary via the contacts points on Facebook or at Leighton-Linslade.com.