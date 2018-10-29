Fancy living in a 17th Century former bakery? Yours for £615,000

The Old Bakehouse dates back to 1620 and was a working bakery until the 1970s.

This quirky and interesting historical cottage retains many of its original features throughout the property, including the original bread oven, exposed timbers and brickwork, wooden doors

The Old Bakehouse, Great Brickhill

and leaded windows. It is believed the property was extended in the Victorian era and being centrally located, it is conveniently within walking distance to all amenities that this popular village has to offer.

The cottage offers versatile living and enjoys plentiful charm and character throughout. Presented and decorated to a high standard the property offers potential to create further

accommodation by incorporating the attached outbuildings, subject to obtaining the necessary planning and listed building permissions. One could easily see them incorporated

to create an open plan kitchen/breakfast room. The flexible accommodation radiates out from the reception hall which could easily double up as a dining hall and is conveniently located next to the kitchen. Two further reception rooms and conservatory lie on the ground floor along with cloakroom/bathroom, utility room and access to the cellar. Two staircases offer access to the three bedrooms on the first floor along with family shower room.

The property benefits from generous paved off road parking along with garage and adjoining barn. An area of lawn is retained behind picket fencing and running along the rear elevation

is a brick south facing terrace ideally suited for outdoor dining and entertaining.

The Old Bakehouse is on sale for £615,000. For further details contact Jackson-Stops on 01525 290 641 or email woburn@jackson-stops.co.uk