Fantastic fun at St Mary’s Village Carnival

Thousands of people headed to The Green in Edlesborough on Saturday to enjoy St Mary’s Village Carnival.

There was lots of fun in the sun, some wonderfully decorated floats and many houses along the procession route took part in the Best Decorated Houses Competition.

St Mary's Village Carnival procession. Photo by June Essex.

Despite England’s game against Sweden reducing the numbers this year, the Carnival Committee was pleased with the turn out and another ‘fantastic day’.

Gordon Gray, from the Carnival Committee, said: “It was a fantastic day and despite numbers being lower because of the football and the heat, everyone who came had a great time.

“It was certainly busier earlier in the day, by 3pm The Green was pretty much empty.

“Everyone made a great effort, the house decorating was really amazing this year and a lot of people went to a lot of effort.

St Mary's Village Carnival float procession. Photo by June Essex.

“In Eaton Bray, the best decorated house was 9 High Street, and in Edlesborough it was 29 Brownlow Avenue.

“There were many impressive floats, everyone did a great job and they were beautifully decorated.”

The winning School float was Eaton Bray Academy, Edlesborough School came second and Totternhoe School came third.

Gordon added: “It was a great day and we want to thank everyone that helped us to set up before the carnival and helped us clean up on Saturday afternoon.

Carnival procession at St Mary's Carnival. Photo by June Essex.

“The money will be split, half will go to St Mary’s Fabric Fund, and the remainder will be split between local good causes and the cancer care and haematology unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”