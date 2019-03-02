FARMING MATTERS: Seeking fitness in mind and body

Do you know a farmer who can outrun a fleeing flock of sheep or lift a large bale of hay with ease? Does this farmer make time to chill out after work or meet up with mates regularly?

The search is on to find Britain’s Fittest Farmer in a new adrenaline fuelled competition which aims to promote physical and mental fitness in agriculture by championing farmers who are proactive about their health.

There’s a £1,000 cash prize to split in two, giving £500 to one man and one woman who prove themselves worthy of the title, Britain’s Fittest Farmer 2019.

All entrants need to do is answer some questions about how they keep their mind and body fit and then upload some pictures or a video of themselves.

As farming becomes less active and more mechanised and office based it’s more important than ever before to ensure Britain’s farmers are getting the exercise they need to stay fit and healthy.

Farming can also be a isolated job, which is why it is also vital for farmers to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing so that they can keep their business in tip top condition too.

That’s why Farmer’s Weekly, the industry’s most read specialist magazine and website - has launched the competition as a fun way of sparking a vital discussion about the physical and menta wellbeing of our farmers.

Poor mental health is the top health concern in UK farming, with research by the charity The Farm Safety Foundation revealing that 81 per cent of farmers under the age of 40 believe mental health is the biggest hidden problem they face today.

To apply for the competition, entrants should go to www.fwi.co.uk/britains-fittest-farmer and answer a few questions, including how they keep themselves physically fit and look after their mental wellbeing.

They also need to upload a video or photograph of themselves which shows off their physical fitness.

The advice is to think squats after silaging, pull ups post ploughing or lunges while lambing.

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and should be working in farming or the wider agricultural industry.

The competition closes at midnight on Tuesday April 9, visit the Britain’s Fittest Farmer page for full terms and conditions.

Good luck to everyone who enters.