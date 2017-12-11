Search

Festive Keith’s Christmas light display is back for another year!

A Leighton Buzzard man who treats locals to a Christmas light display every year has added a snowman to the back of the house for 2017.

Keith Siddle, 55, of Highfield Road, has been decorating his house every December for fifteen years in a bid to raise money for local charities, this year he is raising funds for the Leighton Buzzard Rotary Club.

Keith said: “I have been doing this for years now and every year I add something new, this year I have a snowman on the back of the house and the icicles at the front have been replaced with new ones.

“The money raised will go to the Rotary Club, they are a local charity supporting this town.”

The lights will be on every night from 5pm till 10.30pm until Friday, January 5.

Keith added: “If anyone would like to make a donation, could they please place it in an envelope and put through the letter box.”

