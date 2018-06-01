Fine food on the menu in Leighton Buzzard at Big Lunch festival

Grub’s up! There’s a feast of food on offer as the Big Lunch returns to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, June 3.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is inviting parishioners and visitors to join them for its sixth annual Big Lunch Food Festival.

Big Lunch 2017

The popular event will take place between 11am and 4pm in the High Street.

The festival showcases food and drink from around the world, with delicacies from China, Spain, Indonesia, South Africa and Greece alongside traditional British fare with a variety to suit all appetites from light bites to sweet treats and hearty meals to ‘something for later’.

To keep the family amused throughout the day, there will be plenty of activities.

Younger ones can have a go in the Fun Bus, challenge their friends on the coconut shy, or marvel at the fruit carver, while adults can browse artisan food stalls and enjoy refreshments from Leighton Buzzard Brewery.

All can enjoy live music from house band Big in Brazil, move to the beat with local dance troupe TFG Cheer Academy and enjoy the rest of the stage programme hosted once again by the Leighton Buzzard Speakers.

Love Food Roadshow will be on hand to provide live cooking demonstrations throughout the day from their custom-designed kitchen, and also answer any cooking conundrums.

After your visit to the Big Lunch Food Festival, why not ‘bring a chair’ over to Parson’s Close Recreation Grounds between 3pm and 5pm. to enjoy the Watford Town Band concert in the council’s summer Music in the Park series.

> The LBO photographer will be there too. So look out for a picture special next week.