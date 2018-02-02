Fire service’s boat unit out in force in Linslade

Beds Fire and Rescue Service deployed its boat unit as a narrow boat caught fire on the Gran Union Canal.

The unit - usually based in Bedford – arrived at Leighton Road, Linslade, earlier this afternoon but was quickly stood down.

A Beds Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The boat was stood down for this – two pumps from Leighton Buzzard attended a fire on a narrow boat on the canal at Leighton Road, Linslade.

“Ambulance attended and administered treatment for smoke inhalation.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel. The boat was 50% destroyed by fire and 100% damaged by smoke.”