Fire wreaks havoc on several garden sheds and fences in Linslade

A blaze wreaked havoc on several gardens in Linslade for nearly two hours as fire officers worked to put it out.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call about the fire at Leven Close in Linslade at 9.48pm on Friday, August 10, and managed to put it out by 11.40pm.

A spokesman said: “We arrived to find a fully developed fire involving 15 conifers, multiple garden sheds and several fences well alight. Luckily no one was injured, but a lot of damage caused.

“Spectacular as it looked, this could easily have ended far worse. Two hosereels and thermal cameras were used to extinguish, then check for any hot spots. The crew also remained afterwards to check residents smoke alarms were working properly.

“Many thanks to the guy who provided the flask of tea when we were all done!”

Several residents reported hearing a loud bang before the fire started.

The spokesman added: “There were reports of a bang as crews arrived, but unfortunately given the intensity of the fire, it was very difficult to know for sure how it started.

“There was nothing to suggest this was started suspiciously though.”