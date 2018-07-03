Firefighters extinguish car fire on the A4146 near Stoke Hammond

Drivers faced delays on the A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass yesterday afternoon (Monday) as the road was closed while a car fire was extinguished by Bucks Fire and Rescue.

The fire service was called at 4.15pm on Monday, July 2, to reports of a car fire and half a hectare of grassland alight on the A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass northbound, near Stoke Hammond.

David Deane saw the care on fire, he said: “I was heading north and it was about 4.45pm, we could see the smoke from quite far back and then saw the fire engines, it looked quite bad.

“The road was closed and there were some drivers getting quite angry about the traffic.”

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent one appliance and crew from Bletchley, one from Broughton, two from Leighton Buzzard and an officer also attended, firefighter used three reels, one set of breathing apparatus and a toolkit.

The fire took about thirty minutes to extinguish and there was nobody in the car when they arrived.

Thames Valley Police were called the the incident at 4.30pm, on arrival officers closed the road for one hour so the fire could be dealt with.