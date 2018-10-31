Fireworks chucked at lorries, eggs stolen from pub to throw, and child as young as 9 caught by police for anti-social behaviour in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team has been kept busy as officers caught teenagers lobbing fireworks at lorries, and two children - one only nine years old - who had stolen eggs from a pub and were throwing them.

Whilst on patrol yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 30), officers saw teenagers throwing fireworks at lorries in Grovebury Road, catching one of the offenders and finding a small amount of cannabis on him.

Last week (October 22) officers were also alerted to two children who were throwing eggs that had been stolen from the Golden Bell pub, Church Square.

Commenting on their Facebook page on October 30, officers said: “Whilst on patrol this evening officers noticed fireworks being thrown towards members of public.

“One of the offenders then decided to run right in to our arms, however he didn’t want to hang around.

“It took as a moment to persuade him, however once in our arms you are not getting away.

“Soon after we found out that he was so keen to disappear because he had some cannabis on him.

“He has been dealt with after being taken home, and we will go and wash our uniforms before coming back tomorrow.”

And on October 22, they wrote: “Whilst patrolling the town we were approached by members of the public reporting youths with eggs. We established the eggs were stolen by the group from a local pub. We detained two youths aged 11 and 9!! Both taken home to their horrified parents who grounded them immediately. We will be dealing with the matter also”.

The LBO contacted the force for more information.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Yesterday at around 9.30pm whilst on patrol officers noticed fireworks being thrown in Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard, in the direction of parked lorries.

“One of the teenage offenders was found with a small amount of cannabis on him.

“The case is under investigation.

“There were three youths throwing fireworks at lorries where there were drivers inside.

“The drivers didn’t want to pursue the matter, which is why the one teenager was dealt with for the cannabis possession.

“Last Monday (October 22) whilst patrolling Leighton Buzzard town centre we were approached by members of the public reporting youths throwing eggs and established the eggs were stolen from the Golden Bell pub.

“We detained two youths aged nine and 11. The nine-year-old was under the age of criminal responsibility and was taken home to his parents who were spoken to.

“The 11-year-old was dealt with via a community resolution order and has agreed not to be involved in any anti-social behaviour in future. Should this order be breached a formal prosecution would follow.

“We hand out community resolution orders when dealing with low level incidents.

“We look at whether the person has been involved in any criminality before and speak to the victim to get their views on whether they think this is an appropriate course of action.”

For those worried about anti-social behaviour this Hallowe’en, Bedfordshire Police has also issued advice, with the night one of the force’s busiest of the year.

The advice is as follows:

1) If you and your family are planning to trick-or-treat or if you are going for a night out please respect others while having fun.

2) All Hallows’ Eve and the weekend preceding will be filled with themed parties and other organised events. If you are planning to have a spooky night out, please remember that alcohol is never an excuse for violence and anti-social behaviour. Always plan you way home in advance and never drink and drive.

3) Always remember that a person incapacitated by alcohol or drugs is not able to give consent and engaging in sexual activity with them is a crime.

4)If you are going for a night out and leaving your house empty, there are steps you can take to minimise a chance of being a victim of burglary. Make your house look lived-in by leaving a light on and make sure you lock all the windows and doors securely.

5) If you and your family are going out on Hallowe’en to trick-or-treat, keep in mind that not all your neighbours might be as enthusiastic. Think twice if the house is not clearly decorated for the celebration and respect the residents if the house displays a sign not to disturb the occupants.

6) Motorists are reminded that there is likely to be big increase in pedestrians on the night. Plus, with the shorter days, please be extra vigilant and keep an eye out for little witches and ghosts.

Superintendedent Nick Lyall said: “We are asking our residents to stay safe and be thoughtful. Hallowe’en is a time of additional demand for our force, so please only use 999 in a genuine emergency. If your report is not urgent you can call 101 or visit our website for more information.

“We would also like to remind people that anti-social behaviour has impact on victims and the local community, and won’t be tolerated. If you are planning on trick-or-treating remember to respect others and do not cause damage to someone’s property.

“We will take all reports seriously and your action during this one night can result in a criminal record so please just go out and enjoy yourself and respect others.”

You can find more advice for Hallowe’en as well as printable materials for homeowners and businesses on the Bedfordshire Police website.

If you wish to report crime or suspicious behaviour visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101.

In case of emergency or if the crime is still in progress always call 999.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111