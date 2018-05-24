Fixing canal bridge near Horton after crash could take up to five weeks

Work to repair a canal bridge damaged when a vehicle crashed into it is due to start next week – and last about a month.

The B488 near the bridge between Horton and Ivinghoe has been closed since Monday (May 21) following the accident which saw the driver taken to hospital for treatment.

The damaged bridge. PHOTO: Andy Day

And the route will remain closed for the duration of the repairs as engineers work to rebuild the listed structure.

The vehicle damaged the whole parapet of the bridge,rendering it unsafe for traffic.

A spokesman for the Canal River Trust, who own the bridge, said today: “We are planning to start work on repairing the bridge next week.

“It is likely the work will last four to five weeks and the road will be closed for the duration of the repair.

“The driver did considerable damage to the bridge, which is Listed, and the parapet (bridge side) needs to be taken down and completely rebuilt.

“In terms of costs we don’t yet have the final figure but we are looking at this costing tens of thousands of pounds.”

The Trust spends around £1million a year repairing its historic bridges that have been hit by drivers. The spokesman added: “That’s money which, as a charity, we could better spend maintaining and looking after the region’s canals. We’re asking for drivers to slow down when crossing over these historic bridges and instead of just speeding over the canal just maybe take the time to enjoy the view.”

During the work, drivers will be able to follow a diversion route via Cheddington.