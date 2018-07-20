Flagging up success for parks and cemetery in Leighton-Linslade

Linslade Recreation Ground has joined Pages Park, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and Vandyke Road Cemetery in being recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the very best in the world.

The parks and cemetery are among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that have received a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Mayor Cllr Clive Palmer said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for Linslade Recreation Ground, the recent improvements to this adored green space has been fantastic, also retaining our Green Flag Awards for Pages Park, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and Vandyke Road Cemetery demonstrates that our in-house delivery is enviable.

Cllr Stephen Jones, chairman of the Grounds and Environmental Services Committee, said: “We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our four Green Flag Award winning to such a high standard.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we award even more flags.”

> Linslade Wood and Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, which are not run by the town council, retained their Community Awards.