Flasher exposes himself to Year 8 school pupil in Leighton Buzzard

A man indecently exposed himself to a Year 8 school pupil in Leighton Buzzard on Monday.

The incident took place in Albany Road at around 4.30pm, and the matter was reported to Bedfordshire Police on Wednesday (March 7).

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We are investigating reports of an indecent exposure in Albany Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (March 5).

“It is being treated as an isolated incident and an appointment has been made to visit the victim to gather further details.

“Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 65 of 7 March.”