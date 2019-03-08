Flipping cold, but great fun at Heath and Reach pancake races!

The rain stayed away for the annual Heath and Reach pancake races last Tuesday (March 5).

It might have been a little chilly but the WI served hot drinks and delicious cakes to warm up all the spectators.

Pancake race day

The whole of St Leonard’s VA Lower School took part starting with the youngest class 4+ and through the class year’s to year 4 the fastest of the pancake flippers!

The next to run were littlest racers from Heath Barn Preschool and little locals too who grabbed their frying pans and pancakes for a fun race for a sweetie treat.

Then the serious racing! The adults team race saw St Leonard’s Parents take on the Rotary Club.

The parents took an early lead when the Rotary Club missed catching their flipped pancake on the first leg and they never caught the speedy parents who took the victory to claim the trophy.

The final race saw the individual adults’ racing for the coveted trophy!

Great fun was had by all at the annual event – with villagers all looking forward to next year’s races.

