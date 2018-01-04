Flooding will keep Leighton Buzzard Library closed until Tuesday at least

Leighton Buzzard Library will remain closed until at least Tuesday, January 9, as a result of flooding.

Central Beds Council has today (Thursday) revealed the extended closure period and again apologised to residents for the inconvenience.

Although the library is still accepting returned books, no fines will be charged on books that haven’t been returned during the enforced closure.

Books can also be renewed online at: https://beds-arena.culturalservices.net/web/arena or by ringing other Central Beds libraries.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre and box office are still open as normal.

The latest flood on December 28 is the second in the space of a fortnight, with the cause, as with the previous closure in mid-December, confirmed as a leak in recently installed pipework.

Staff arrived after the Christmas holiday period to discover the ground floor of the Lake Street building flooded – the children’s library and adult fiction and non-fiction areas.

The previous flood affected the theatre’s bar and lounge area, box office, workroom, corridors and adult training room. There was also damage to pipework, ceiling tiles, furniture, carpets, decorations and IT equipment.