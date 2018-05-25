Flytippers strike on Clipstone Dairy Road

Leighton Buzzard residents were left furious as they saw mess dumped in the middle of ‘Clipstone Dairy Road’ on their drive to work this morning.

The huge pile was initially spotted by shocked motorists, and includes scrap wood and garden waste - even a teddy bear.

The rubbish was dumped around 500 metres from the Leighton Buzzard Tidy Tip, down a lane known locally as Clipstone Dairy Road (which meets the Vandyke/Shenley Hill and Mile Tree crossroads).

It is understood that the matter has been reported to Central Bedfordshire Council and that the road has been closed.

One eyewitness claimed: “I was driving this morning at about quarter past ten and coming up from the Eggington area. The road closure sign [for Clipstone Dairy Road] wasn’t particularly obvious so we carried on up.

“I came towards the rubbish and saw that there was lots of wood with nails in it; we had to be really careful driving round.

“It was like something from the generation game - there was even a big teddy bear! There was also lots of scrap and garden waste, dirt and soil.

“There were white goods, too - I saw a refrigerator, although I think that had been there for longer.”

Central Bedfordshire Council has been contacted for a comment.