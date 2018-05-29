Former LBO linotype operator was well respected in Leighton Buzzard

A former chief linotype operator at the LBO died on May 17, aged 95.

Harold Cheney, a native of Stewkley, who lived most of his married life in Soulbury, died in Cornwall where he had moved in retirement, to be near his daughter and family.

After military service in the Second World War, where he experienced some of the worst horrors of that conflict, Harold worked at the LBO until his retirement.

In those days the newspaper was produced in the workshop behind Jacksons in Leighton High Street.

In his early retirement years he was well-known and respected around town for his work with the Womens’ Refuge and other social activities. He will be missed by friends and family and by the small Methodist Chapel in Ludgvan, where he worshipped after moving to Cornwall.