Former Vandyke pupil leaves his Marc with sports donation to Leighton Buzzard school teams

A kind-hearted estate agent from Great Brickhill has shown that school days will always leave a special ‘Marc’ on your heart, as he sponsored new football kit for Vandyke Upper.

Marcus Feinhols, 23, who was born and bred in Leighton Buzzard, gave a special donation to his former school from his business Fine Homes Property.

The £500 he gifted to Vandyke Upper School has allowed its PE department to purchase new football kits for its school teams, and headteacher Tim Carroll was there to greet Marcus at a special photoshoot and express his gratitude.

Marcus, who founded his business in 2018 and runs it single-handedly, said: “Vandyke is a sports academy and I wanted to really give back. I loved my time there and sport was always a big part of it for me; it just felt like the right thing to do.

“The staff were so grateful and everyone was really excited at the thought of playing matches in their new kit.”

Lee Turney, Head of PE, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with local business ‘Fine Homes Property’.

“Marcus’s kind donation has allowed the school to buy much new needed kit so that the school football teams all look professional.

“We thank Marcus for his support of school sport.”

> To sponsor or assist Vandyke’s Physical Education department with new equipment or kit, please email Mr Turney: turneyl@vandyke.cbeds.co.uk.