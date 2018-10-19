Four men sentenced after police dog tracks them attempting to commit burglary in Luton

Four men from Luton have been sentenced to a total of nine-and-a-half years in prison after an investigation by a Bedfordshire Police team dedicated to tackling burglary.

David Cable, Kyle Lloyd, Nathaniel Williams and Niall Bingham were found guilty at Luton Crown Court today (Friday) after a five-day trial.

Kyle Lloyd

The four men, all wearing balaclavas, were spotted trying door handles in Turnpike Drive, Luton at around 1.40am on April 25.

Police were called and a police dog was able to track from the front doors to where the four men were located nearby.

The group were searched and face coverings and gloves were recovered in their possession. A vehicle they were using was searched and officers found bolt croppers, as well as more face coverings and gloves.

Cable, 29, of Kingsley Road, Lloyd, 30, of Hitchin Road, and Williams, 35, of Lennox Green, each received a two and a half year sentence.

Nathan Williams

Bingham, 27, of Tintagel Close, was handed a two year sentence.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who investigated the incident, said: “These four men were virtually caught in the act and this marks a fantastic result for the Operation Maze team, which is dedicated to tackling burglary.

“We will use every technique we can to bring those committing burglaries to justice. This is a top priority for the force and we are running specialist operations to target those individuals involved.

“It is pleasing to see them handed such significant sentences and I hope they will think about their actions and the impact burglary can have on the victims.”