Friends of the Earth volunteers clear ‘eyesore’ rubbish from Leighton Buzzard brook

South Beds Friends of the Earth did a huge litter pick from Clipstone Brook and the far bank of Clipstone Brook by Parsons Close on Monday, March 4.

There had been a build up of rubbish over the past few months on the far bank close to the footbridge to Grovebury Road as well as a lot of litter building up in the brook.

Litter pick Clipstone Brook

This land does not belong to the town council therefore it is a difficult long process for them to get it cleared so volunteers of Friends of the Earth volunteers decided to step in and gave 15 hours of free labour to clear the rubbish.

Victoria Harvey of South Beds Friends of the Earth said: “This rubbish was a real eyesore, was polluting the brook and harming wildlife and this had been going for months.

“A few of us have put in many hours working on the wildflower area by the brook and felt that with spring coming and the wildflowers coming up, it would make such a difference if the rubbish was removed. We understand that councils have to follow processes and have to comply with all regulations and this can make process very slow and expensive and difficult. This was quite a spontaneous decision but we discussed it fully among ourselves and took safety precautions.

“This action will also save the council using taxpayers money to clear it. We hope that we haven’t offended anyone in the council by going ahead and clearing the litter.

Litter pick Clipstone Brook

“It is so nice now to be able to see the wildflowers; the Hellebores and the primroses, coming into flower that we planted on the far bank to provide pollen for bumble bees as they come out of hibernation, without being covered in rubbish. It is lovely to see the brook free from rubbish.”

South Beds Friends of the Earth in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, Leighton Linslade Town Council and the Greensand Trust and other local business and organisations have created 19 bee and butterfly friendly semi-wild habitats for in locations across Leighton Buzzard with the help of local residents, local town centre retailers, local businesses, and local schools.

In partnership with the town council, South Beds Friends of the Earth has created and look after the wildlfower area on the Parson Close side of the Brook.

For more information contact www.southbedsfoe.co.uk and Facebook South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth.

Litter pick Clipstone Brook

South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth have been doing litter picks and removing shopping trolleys along the brook since 2012.

They manage the wildlife/ wildlfower area along the brook in Parson Close, which is town council land, in partnership with the council, and work with Pulfords Lower school doing surveys of bees and butterflies etc. The Pulfords children really impressed the judges for Anglia In Bloom last summer.