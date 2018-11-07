Full day of special events for Remembrance Sunday in Leighton-Linslade

Leighton-Linslade will honour those who died for peace, as a poignant parade commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

A special day full of events has been timetabled for Sunday, November 11, including a parade from Lake Street to Church Square and a ‘WW1 Beacons of Light’ ceremony.

The packed schedule is the result of hard work and planning from new independent group, the Remembrance Day Committee, comprising a mixture of local expertise spread across the The Royal British Legion, the Royal Air Force and the Scots Guards Regiment, who have been supported by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Committee member and founder, Michael Green (ex RAF), explained why the team wanted to do something bigger and better. He said: “We formed in March because we wanted to further enhance and assist the Parade Marshall, George Compton.

“Leighton Buzzard has a large ex-military community and public and parade numbers have grown and grown.

“It’s the 100th year and we hope people enjoy the parade as a mark of respect, not only to those serving in the Great War, but to those who have lost their lives since.”

Decorated members from the Scots Guards Regiment will assist the Parade Marshall, George Compton, on the day, and it is hoped that veterans young and old, from all arms of the services, and from all recent and ongoing military campaigns take part in the march.

Committee member, ex-Falklands veteran Bob Perry, said: “The Town Council has been hugely supportive.

“We all share the wish that our great community in Leighton-Linslade turn up on Sunday to show their respect.”

TIMETABLE:

10.30am, Annual Remembrance Day Parade from Lake Street to Church Square, where the Act of Remembrance will be held at Leighton Buzzard War Memorial, followed by a service in All Saints’ Church.

- 12.30pm approx, Act of Remembrance at Linslade War Memorial.

- 12.30pm approx, Tea and coffee at the Royal British Legion Club, West Street.

- 12.45pm, WW1 themed town centre walk led by Mike Moran (approx 45 mins). Meet at War Memorial, Church Sq.

- 3.15pm, an afternoon of WW1 songs by Mike Ruff, Royal British Legion Club (2hrs).

- 5.45pm, ‘Lights On’ at Leighton Buzzard War Memorial. The names of the fallen who gave their lives during World War One will be read out, and a memorial cross planted for each.

- 6.55pm, The Last Post will be sounded at Leighton Buzzard War Memorial.

- 6.59pm, ‘WW1 Beacons of Light’. Lighting of a beacon in Church Sq for peace, as part of over 1,000 across the nation.

- 7.05pm, Church bells will ring across the nation in celebration of peace.

- 7.05pm, ‘A Cry for Peace around the World’. Town Criers in the UK take part in the International Cry for Peace.