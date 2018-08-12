Fun fundraiser for riders at Leighton Buzzard park

A fundraising fun horse ride was held at Rushmere Country Park.

Forty-three riders took part and raised funds for World Horse Welfare on July 22.

One of those taking part in the ride, which was commemorating ‘100 years since the guns fell silent’, Janet Stewart, said: “Riders rode together in family groups or friends, young riders with mum and dad walking on foot.

“There were two routes, a five mile and 11 mile route using the horse paths in Rushmere Park and at Rammamere Heath, linking them up with public bridleways with approximately two per cent roadwork.”

The Greensand Trust set up an allocated area for the horses and their riders at Rushmere Park, which included a water trough, corral and mounting blocks.

Representing the Royal Engineers Corp, Major W McGill, from Derby, joined the riders dressed in typical First World War uniform. He brought with him an array of equipment and weaponry the horse and soldier would carry in warfare.

He gave interesting talks on the role the Royal Engineers had in the First World War and gave a demonstration on the fitting and use of the equipment.

The event raised £1,157.42 through riders’ entry fees and donations.

Janet added: “We have such wonderful countryside including a conservation area, all maintained by volunteers, so we are supporting our host the Greensand Trust by promoting the permits available for ‘safe off-road riding’ all year round.”