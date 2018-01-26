Fundraisers for Linslade house fire family issue appeal for storage space as mum expresses her gratitude to community

Fundraisers helping a Linslade family who suffered a devastating house fire last week are now seeking assistance from anyone in the community who can offer storage space for larger items that are being donated.

After learning that the Finch Crescent fire meant the family affected had lost “almost everything”, and with mum Tamsyn Reilly due to give birth today (Friday), the community has already been quick to step in with donations of clothing, shoes, bedding and toys to get them back on their feet.

Inside the Finch Crescent house

With the family staying in a hotel room following the blaze at 8.46am last Thursday (January 18), fundraisers are now keen to find storage space for some of the bulkier goods that have been pledged by well-wishers.

Family friend Rebecca Waring-Cooper, who promptly set up an online Just Giving appeal following the fire, told the LBO she had been kept extremely busy sorting out all the donations that had been forthcoming.

She said: “We have managed to get all the clothes and baby things together. Just in time, thanks to this beautiful community, but we are struggling to find storage to accept anything larger for the home. We have the problem that if they do get moved from the hotel into an unfurnished place while their home is being mended we will have to act fast on the larger items and it would be great to already have them somewhere.”

Another friend, Caroline Millington, has set up a fundraising page ‘Triumph for Tamsyn’ and has invited LBO readers to join the Facebook group where there will be daily raffles taking place to raise money for the family.

Tamsyn herself contacted the LBO on Thursday evening, just before being admitted to hospital for the birth, to thank the public for all the support.

As of Thursday night, the fundraising page stands at £1,426 and Tamsyn said: “I’m suffering from exhaustion and stress but we are still receiving the most amazing support from our family, friends and local community. It truly is overwhelming.”

Referring to the Triumph for Tamsyn group, she added: “It has spread even further now with another group of amazing people setting up help for us. These are people I have met via a joint love of art and crafting and have only ever spoken to online via social media.

“I’ve not yet had the pleasure to meet them in person and they have set up a group of wonderful artists and crafters countrywide and even further from other countries now where they are making beautiful items and artwork and holding raffles for us. It truly is incredible and shown the very best of humanity in our darkest times.”

> To contact Rebecca about offering storage call 07843 225630 or email rebeca.cooper@sky.com (note, just one ‘c’ in first name).

> Donate via the Just Giving page here http://bit.ly/2mYhy19

> Join the Triumph for Tasmyn group here https://www.facebook.com/groups/163627641080388/about