Garage blaze at Heath and Reach bungalow involved logs and kindling

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a garage involving logs and kindling on Sunday afternoon.

The crew from Leighton Buzzard were called just after 5pm to a bungalow in Linslade Road, Heath and Reach.

The fire was extinguished by the occupier and the crews ventilated the loft, garage and garage of attached property due to light smoke logging.

Crews also turned over and damped down the site of the fire using a hose reel and thermal imaging cameras to ensure they had found all sources of the blaze.

> On Friday at 11am, a Dunstable crew attended a chimney fire at the Black Horse, Bedford Street, Woburn.

The fire was contained in chimney and firefighters tackled the blaze using chimney rods and a backpack sprayer, using a thermal imaging camera to ensure they had located all sources of the fire. They then cleared smoke from the building using positive pressure ventilation. The fire was accidental and there were no casualties.