Giant signs will help Leighton Buzzard public get the message

New giant electronic signs are coming to Leighton Buzzard so that residents and visitors get the message about the latest goings-on in town.

The initiative is one of several ideas being part-funded by Central Beds Council’s Market Town Regeneration Fund, with CBC and Leighton-Linslade Town Council splitting the £113,000 cost.

Initially three signs are to be installed, with the possibility of a fourth location added later. Sites identified are Friday Street/Bridge Street/West Street, one by McDonalds at the top of the bypass, at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station, and possibly Wing Road.

It was back in October 2014 when the results of the town centre user survey highlighted that many residents were not using their local services or visiting the town centre, and the electronic boards where first suggested as a potential solution.

A town council spokesman said: “We are a growing town and we need to reach new residents and let them know what is here for them. As a commuter town, many people drive through the town to access the station yet probably never stay to visit the town.

“With the town’s population growing these signs are a way of proactively communicating with those residents and visitors who may not yet be actively engaging in our community, using or accessing local services or using the town shops for their convenience shopping.”

He added that a switch-on date had not yet been decided as the council was still in talks over the installation plans

He said: “The town council is dependent on working with local landowners, principally our project partner CBC, to help place the signs in areas that will catch many people’s eye to grab their interest and encourage visits to the town. We are pleased to have the collaboration of the train station management to locate a sign there. This will target commuters and visitors.

“The anticipation is that the signs will have a regular messaging timetable similar to how we programme messages on social media. There may be times when we give people a rest for a day with no message there. Their use will evolve.”