Golden Wedding celebration at Wing care home

Roy and Jean Dennis were joined by their family to mark 50 years of married life, with a special party at Carey Lodge care home in Wing.

The happy couple reflected on their wedding day, in May 1968 at St Thomas Church in Dagenham, and re-enacted the cake-cutting tradition to mark the milestone.

Jean moved to Carey Lodge, run by the Fremantle Trust, in September, while Roy remains at the family home in Winslow.

The couple were joined by their three children, Ruth, Amy and Matthew, as well as their five grandchildren – Elise, aged 18, twins Sienna and Tenesse, 11, Olivia, 13 and Teddy, two. The family enjoyed a buffet lunch followed by entertainment from male vocalist, Florin.

Jean and Roy reminisced about their wedding day, when Jean wore a long, fitted white silk dress with a lace coat overlay, flecked with gold, and remembered their honeymoon at Lake Como, Italy.

Their romance has stood the test of time and they claim the secrets to a long and successful marriage are “love, friendship, care and happiness”.

Roy added: “It was a wonderful afternoon sharing treasured memories with family. Thank you to Carey Lodge for letting us all be together on this lovely occasion and for the kind gesture of offering us a memory stick with all the photos saved on it from the celebration, as a record of our anniversary.”