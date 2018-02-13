Grab your tickets for launch night of Oxjam festival in Leighton Buzzard

This year’s annual Oxjam Leighton Buzzard music festival kicks off with a launch concert at Brooklands Club, Garden Leys, on Friday, March 2.

Three brilliant local bands will be performing: Out of the Blue (a five-piece whose accent is on blues, country, Americana and “whatever else takes our fancy!”), Alchemy (a seven-piece playing modern covers such as, ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘I Feel Good’ and ‘Dancing in the Street’) and Red Diamond (who will bring you classics from The Eagles, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Thin Lizzy and more).

During the intervals there will be entertainment from Steve Draper with his multi-tracked guitar instrumentals.

The show will begin at 8pm and must finish by 11.30pm. Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the door, and can be bought at the Black Horse in North Street, Wildwood on Market Square, The Oxfam Shop in the High Street, and online through https://www.skiddle.com. All ticket money will go to Oxfam, so come along, bring your friends and have a boogie!

In the weeks following the concert, there are plenty of other fantastic musical events in the pipeline!

Here is just a sample. On Saturday, March 3, the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard 2018 CD will be unveiled at Black Circle Records, Hockliffe Street, between 12.30pm and 4pm, and Carnaby Street will be playing the Conservative Club in the High Street from 9pm onwards.

On Sunday, March 4, CG3 and Aspect will be performing at the Black Lion, High Street, 3pm, and the Linsdale Singers will be offering ‘Concert & Cakes – Choral Music for Lent’ at the Sacred Heart Church, Beaudesert, 4pm.

Check out the website www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk/festival-2018 for details of these, and other, upcoming gigs in March and April 2018. You’ll find there will be something for everybody!

If you are a performer, the Oxjam organisers are keen for you to get involved to help meet this year’s collection target of £10,000! Anyone interested in participating should book their own venue, decide on a date, and register by visiting the Oxjam website mentioned above.

Alternatively, you can message the organisers via the Facebook page. Banners, posters, programme leaflets and collecting tins will be provided for you.