Grace, 6, from Eggington, is thrilled with royal reply after sending congratulations to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

A schoolgirl from Eggington was ‘over the moon’ when she received a card on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last week.

Grace Molloy, six, sent a card to Prince George and Princess Charlotte to congratulate them on the birth of their baby brother, His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, in April.

Her mum, Nicola Molloy, said: “When the Prince was born Grace was very excited and she asked if she could buy a New Brother card and send it to Prince George and Princess Charlotte to congratulate them on the birth of their new brother. She wrote the card and posted it to them.

“When the letter came last week she was over the moon, she couldn’t believe they had sent a reply to her, it was a card with a picture Prince Louis on the front and a message on the back.

“I thought it was a really nice thing for them them to do, she was so happy with that card, she took it to school to show everyone and the school were really impressed that she wanted to send the card to them.”

The card read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very touched that you took the trouble to write as you did on the birth of their son, Prince Louis.

“Their Royal Highnesses are most grateful for the wonderful message they have received and send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”